Nov 29 (Reuters) - California’s Los Angeles International Airport is planning to sell $269.8 million of senior revenue bonds during the week of Dec. 3, said a market source on Thursday.

The sale consists of $85 million of private activity bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax, $152.3 million of private activity non-AMT bonds and $32.5 million of governmental non-AMT bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

The lead manager on the sale is Citigroup.