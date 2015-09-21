FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L.A. credit union accused of violating federal overdraft rules
#Westlaw News
September 21, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

L.A. credit union accused of violating federal overdraft rules

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Los Angeles credit union has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of violating federal regulations by not properly obtaining customers’ consent before charging overdraft fees for its checking accounts.

Filed last week, the lawsuit said the Los Angeles Federal Credit Union also charged overdraft fees based on an internally calculated “available balance,” not the actual funds in accounts. The customers are represented by lawyers at McCuneWright and the Kick Law Firm.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MlJamT

