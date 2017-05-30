FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
9th Circuit rejects FHA claims against Wells, Bank of America
May 30, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 3 months ago

9th Circuit rejects FHA claims against Wells, Bank of America

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The city of Los Angeles has failed to show that lending policies at Bank of America or Wells Fargo caused minorities to be saddled with discriminatory loans, a federal appeals court ruled.

In two rulings on Friday, the same three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit of Appeals rejected the city's claims that the banks violated the U.S. Fair Housing Act (FHA) by making loans to minorities on worse terms than those offered to whites, leading to a wave of foreclosures in minority communities.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qyK1Lo

