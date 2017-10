May 16 (Reuters) - The Department of Water and Power of the City of Los Angeles, California is planning to sell $276.8 million of water system revenue bonds during the week of May 21, said a market source on Wednesday.

The bonds are expected to price on May 23, the source added.

The lead manager on the sale is RBC Capital Markets. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)