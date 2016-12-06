FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
U.S., local authorities to hold press conference over 'threats' to L.A.
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 6, 2016 / 1:25 AM / 9 months ago

U.S., local authorities to hold press conference over 'threats' to L.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Federal and local law enforcement officials said they would hold a news conference later on Monday to discuss uncorroborated "threats" to the Los Angeles area.

"While the credibility of the threat has not been ascertained, officials from the FBI, LASD and LAPD will address the public in an abundance of caution and to discuss enhanced patrols, precautionary measures to be taken," a Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said.

No further details were available ahead of the press conference, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Earlier on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported that sheriff's deputies had stepped up patrols at transit stations after a phoned-in bomb threat to a passenger rail station. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.