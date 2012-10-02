S&P raises Los Angeles County, California ratings

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised the credit rating on Los Angeles County, California to ‘AA’ from ‘AA-”, with a stable outlook, citing strong reserves and “large, deep and diverse economic base”.

The rating agency said in a statement issued late on Monday that the long-term rating on Los Angeles County’s appropriation-backed debt was also raised to ”AA-“ from ‘A+”. It also assigned its “AA-” long-term rating to the Los Angeles County Public Works financing Authority’s series 2012 lease revenue bonds.

The rating agency cited the county’s very strong general fund reserves which are maintained by controlled costs and minimal revenue declines.