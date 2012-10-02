FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises Los Angeles County, California ratings
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

S&P raises Los Angeles County, California ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised the credit rating on Los Angeles County, California to ‘AA’ from ‘AA-”, with a stable outlook, citing strong reserves and “large, deep and diverse economic base”.

The rating agency said in a statement issued late on Monday that the long-term rating on Los Angeles County’s appropriation-backed debt was also raised to ”AA-“ from ‘A+”. It also assigned its “AA-” long-term rating to the Los Angeles County Public Works financing Authority’s series 2012 lease revenue bonds.

The rating agency cited the county’s very strong general fund reserves which are maintained by controlled costs and minimal revenue declines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.