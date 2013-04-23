FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish LOT expects to have 3 Dreamliners in service in June
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Polish LOT expects to have 3 Dreamliners in service in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s troubled flag carrier LOT expects to have its two grounded Boeing Dreamliners returning to service by mid-June and to receive the third Dreamliner around the same time, the airline said on Tuesaday.

LOT, the first European airline to take delivery of Boeing’s trouble-plagued jets before they were grounded due to battery issues, said it would seek damages from the U.S. manufacturer.

“We estimate directly losses at several dozen million zlotys. There are also other more difficult ones to asses, such as the damages to our brand,” LOT spokesman Marek Klucinski said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.