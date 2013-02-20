FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's LOT suspends taking delivery of new Dreamliners
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Poland's LOT suspends taking delivery of new Dreamliners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Polish flag carrier LOT has put on hold taking delivery of the three 787 Dreamliner jets it is slated to receive from Boeing, Polish Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.

State-controlled LOT has taken delivery of two Dreamliners and was to receive three others by the end of next month. But last month the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded all 50 Boeing Dreamliners in commercial service after a series of battery-related incidents.

The Polish airline has so far lost 7.7 million zlotys ($2.5 million) in relation to the Dreamliner problems, Budzanowski said in a statement to parliament.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.