FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish carrier LOT applies for $127 mln state aid
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Polish carrier LOT applies for $127 mln state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Polish airline LOT has applied for 400 million zlotys ($127 million) as a first tranche of state aid, the Polish treasury said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled group has been loss-making in the past few years, squeezed by competitors such as Ryanair and the rising cost of fuel.

Poland, which directly and indirectly controls 93 percent of LOT, has failed in its attempts to find an investor. Talks with Turkish Airlines collapsed several months ago.

The treasury did not say the total amount of state aid LOT planned to apply for.

A LOT spokesman said: “I can only say that we will be conducting deep restructuring. We are meeting our workers tomorrow and this is when more information will be available”. ($1 = 3.1457 zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.