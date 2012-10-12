FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lotos faces fight for Neste's gas stations -paper
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 12, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Lotos faces fight for Neste's gas stations -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Polish refiner Lotos may have to fend off its larger domestic rival PKN Orlen to acquire Finnish Neste’s 106 gas stations in Poland, the two groups said.

“The sale process has launched. The subject is being analysed by us,” Lotos’ deputy head Mariusz Machajewski told daily Parkiet.

PKN, state-controlled like Lotos and leading the market with 1,758 stations in the country, is “observing the oil market situation, with a view to potential takeover possibilities,” the daily quoted PKN’s spokeswoman Beata Karpinska.

PKN, the country’s top refiner, said in July it was considering buying the chain of Polish fuel stations.

Neste’s network, valued by analysts at 200 million zlotys ($63.28 million), would help Lotos, which has 368 stations in the country, move ahead of Royal Dutch Shell and BP into the No.2 spot in the domestic market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.