KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Polish refiner Lotos plans to sell its stake in the ill-fated North Sea oil platform Yme within three years, Chief Executive Pawel Olechnowicz told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lotos took a 935 million zloty ($280 million) charge on Yme in its first-half results, cutting the book value of the upstream project, which faces problems with launching extraction, by 74 percent. ($1 = 3.3423 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski)