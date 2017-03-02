S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says cyber attacks from China crash website

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Cyber attacks from China on Thursday crashed the website of South Korea's Lotte Duty Free, part of Hotel Lotte Co Ltd, a company official said.

The website has been down since 12:00 p.m. (0300 GMT) due to distributed denial-of-service cyber attacks on its server, the official told Reuters, requesting anonymity as the matter was sensitive.

The alleged attacks come after an affiliate company in Lotte Group approved a land swap that will enable South Korea to deploy a U.S. missile defence system, despite strong Chinese objections.