FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lotte Group submits initial bid for Casino's Vietnam retail chain-source
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 11, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Lotte Group submits initial bid for Casino's Vietnam retail chain-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group submitted an initial bid for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA’s Vietnam retail chain Big C, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

First round bids were due on March 10, the person added without elaborating further.

A Lotte spokeswoman declined comment.

Thailand’s Central Group is among others that have shown interest in the Vietnam asset, which is worth at least $750 million according to people familiar with the matter that previously talked to Reuters.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.