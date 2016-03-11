Lotte Group submits initial bid for Casino's Vietnam retail chain-source

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group submitted an initial bid for Casino Guichard Perrachon SA’s Vietnam retail chain Big C, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

First round bids were due on March 10, the person added without elaborating further.

A Lotte spokeswoman declined comment.

Thailand’s Central Group is among others that have shown interest in the Vietnam asset, which is worth at least $750 million according to people familiar with the matter that previously talked to Reuters.