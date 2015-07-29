UPDATE 2-Brutal Lotte succession battle sends shares in group firms surging

* Founder sacked as co-CEO of key holding firm

* Younger son became co-CEO of Lotte Hldg this month

* Both sons hold similar stakes in Lotte Hldg

* Lotte Shopping climbed 7 pct, Lotte Confectionery up 5 pct (Recasts with company and analyst comment, shareholdings)

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - An ugly fight among Lotte Group founding family members for control of the conglomerate’s holding company sent shares in group firms jumping on Wednesday as investors bet the founder’s sons would seek to boost their stakes.

The latest twist in the succession battle between 92-year-old founder Shin Kyuk-ho’s two sons saw the younger gain the upper hand in controlling the holding company this week, although the father appears to have suddenly switched his allegiance to his older son.

Whether younger son Shin Dong-bin, 60, will be able to maintain his grip on Lotte Holdings remains uncertain as the father has a large stake in the Japan-based unlisted company. Lotte Group, South Korea’s fifth-largest conglomerate, said the exact size of the stake is unclear.

“The founder’s intent is the key variable,” said Cha Jae-heon, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. “It’s hard to tell how long the battle might last.”

Shares in Lotte Shopping Co Ltd and Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd surged 7 percent and 5 percent respectively on Wednesday after the founder was sacked from his position as Lotte Holdings co-CEO following an attempt to dismiss six members of the board, including Dong-bin. Dong-bin had just become co-CEO of Lotte Holdings this month.

A spokesman for Lotte Group said the attempted dismissal had been instigated by elder brother Shin Dong-joo, 61, who flew with his wheelchair-bound father to Japan on Monday.

Dong-joo was dismissed as a Lotte Holdings director in January and has also lost various positions in other Lotte Japan units - which South Korean media have said may have been prompted by his move to increase stakes in other Lotte firms contrary to his father’s intentions.

“The corporate value that Lotte has defended for a long time should not be shaken by the family troubles of an individual,” Dong-bin said in a statement to employees on Thursday.

While shares in other Lotte group firms jumped on Wednesday, analysts say the succession battle will likely depend on which brother ultimately gains control of key companies such as Lotte Holdings and Seoul-based Hotel Lotte, which is also unlisted.

They each hold a stake of around 20 percent in the holding company, although another stake of around 10 percent owned by employees would swing in favour of younger son Dong-bin, Seoul-based Lotte Group said.

Lotte Group said it believes the father controls a larger stake in Lotte Holdings than either of the brothers through a small packaging company. But its exact size is unknown and it is unclear if he has passed on any portion of that company to the brothers. The father held 50 percent of the packaging company in 2002 according to a public filing.

It is also not clear how much his other two children, both daughters, hold in Lotte Holdings. One daughter, Shin Young-ja, also accompanied her father to Japan this week.

A Tokyo-based spokeswoman for Lotte Holdings declined to disclose details of shareholdings. The date of the next shareholder meeting has also not been decided.

Shin Kyuk-ho, an ethnic Korean, founded Lotte in Tokyo in 1948 and later expanded to South Korea. The conglomerate has some 80 member companies in South Korea with a combined 93.4 trillion won ($80 billion) in assets. (Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu in TOKYO and Yeawon Choi in SEOUL; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)