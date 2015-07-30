UPDATE 2-Lotte founder's mental capacity in dispute as succession battle heats up

* Lotte Group, controlled by younger son, questions founder’s mental capacity

* Eldest son says father able to make management decisions

* Younger son has gained upper hand for now in control of group

* But father appears to have sided with elder son (Adds details on family members, Samsung succession woes)

By Joyce Lee and Thomas Wilson

SEOUL/TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - A bitter succession battle at South Korean-Japanese conglomerate Lotte Group escalated on Thursday with the founder’s sons sparring over their father’s mental capacity and who is most likely to gain control of a key holding company.

This week, the younger son of 92-year-old founder Shin Kyuk-ho gained the upper hand in controlling Japan-based Lotte Holdings, sacking his father as co-CEO after he flew in with the eldest son to dismiss the board.

But whether younger son Shin Dong-bin will be able to maintain his grip on Lotte Holdings is uncertain as his father has a large stake in the company and appears to have switched allegiance to the older brother who was fired from the holding firm in January.

Seoul-based Lotte Group, run by Dong-bin, has maintained that this week’s attempted board room coup was instigated by the elder brother and on Thursday went one step further, saying the father had “difficulties making judgments”.

That statement was made in response to an interview by elder brother Shin Dong-joo to the Nikkei business daily in which he said his father had no problems with management decisions and had switched sides after being convinced that the younger son had fed him “distorted information”.

The founder and eldest son could not be immediately reached for comment.

The sprawling conglomerate, with operations that span retail, confectionery, hotels and chemicals, had until last year been divided of sorts between the two brothers with the youngest running the much bigger South Korean operations and the eldest running the Japan businesses.

Succession troubles at South Korea conglomerates have risen to the fore in recent years as leaders age. At Samsung Group, an $8 billion merger of two units that is seen as a key step to ensure a smooth passing of control to the group’s heir-apparent was challenged by a U.S. fund before shareholders approved the deal.

But the family mudslinging at Lotte marks one of worst internal battles at a South Korean conglomerate since the Hyundai Group was hit by infighting in 2000.

SHAREHOLDER VOTE?

The Lotte dispute looks set to get worse.

Dong-joo told the Nikkei he planned to call for the dismissal of the Lotte Holdings board at an upcoming shareholder meeting and said his father controlled 33 percent of its voting rights through an asset management company and would be able to take that to two-thirds with the support of an employee association.

In contrast, Lotte Group said in a statement that the holding company’s board would not have sided with the younger son if it had not been confident of commanding sufficient votes.

Dong-joo also said that earlier this month the father had called for Dong-bin’s resignation from the Japan arm after a newspaper reported the younger son was set to take control of the Japan businesses as well. Lotte Group declined to comment, saying it had no knowledge of interactions between the father and his sons.

Lotte Holdings declined to comment on the Dong-joo interview and said the timing of a shareholder meeting was undecided.

The views of other family members may be key. Shin Young-ja, one of two daughters, also accompanied her father to Japan this week while Korean news agency Yonhap reported that his wife, the mother of the brothers, has travelled to Seoul from Japan. It is not clear how much his wife and daughters own of Lotte Holdings.

The feud has sent shares of Lotte’s core listed affiliates surging on speculation that the brothers will seek to boost their stakes. Retailer Lotte Shopping has climbed 13 percent over the past two days.

Shin Kyuk-ho, an ethnic Korean, founded Lotte in Tokyo in 1948 and later expanded to South Korea. The Korean operations had some $70 billion in revenue in 2014, dwarfing the $3 billion in revenue for the Japan businesses made a year earlier. ($1 = 124.1800 yen) (Reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul and Thomas Wilson in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Edwina Gibbs)