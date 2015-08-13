FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Hotel Lotte seen worth around $8.5 bln -Lotte Group
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 13, 2015 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's Hotel Lotte seen worth around $8.5 bln -Lotte Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hotel Lotte Co Ltd is expected to have a market capitalisation of around 10 trillion won ($8.5 billion) when it lists, a Lotte Group spokesman said on Thursday.

Lotte Group made the estimate in a document submitted to South Korean government agencies before its chairman, Shin Dong-bin, announced on Tuesday that the unit would list as quickly as possible to simplify ownership structures, the spokesman said.

Shin and his brother, Shin Dong-joo, have been mired in public mudslinging over who should succeed their father, 92-year-old company founder Shin Kyuk-ho.

The Lotte Group’s owner family and Japan-based Lotte Holdings, a key holding company, control Lotte’s South Korean units through Hotel Lotte.

Analysts have estimated Hotel Lotte’s market valuation at as much as 20 trillion won, citing healthy earnings growth.

Retailer Lotte Shopping Co Ltd, with a market capitalisation of around 7.9 trillion won, is currently Lotte Group’s largest listed unit. ($1 = 1,175.2000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.