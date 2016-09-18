S.Korean prosecutors to summon Lotte Group chairman - Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors will summon Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday citing the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Prosecutors have been engaging in a sweeping criminal investigation of the Lotte Group, a confectionery-to-chemicals conglomerate, since June.

Neither a Lotte Group spokesman nor a representative of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office authorised to speak to media could be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)