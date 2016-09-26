FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Lotte says S.Korea prosecutors requested arrest warrant for chairman Shin Dong-bin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 26, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Lotte says S.Korea prosecutors requested arrest warrant for chairman Shin Dong-bin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lotte Group said in a statement on Monday that prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for its chairman Shin Dong-bin, the latest twist in a sweeping criminal probe into the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.

A prosecution source with direct knowledge of the matter said the warrant has been sought as part of an investigation into suspected embezzlement and breach of trust. The person declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Lotte Group didn't comment in its statement on why the arrest warrant was requested, and didn't disclose Shin Dong-bin's whereabouts. It said in a statement that it will fully cooperate with the judicial investigation.

A spokesman for Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.