a year ago
S.Korea prosecutors raid more Lotte Group firms - Yonhap
June 14, 2016 / 12:40 AM / a year ago

S.Korea prosecutors raid more Lotte Group firms - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors are conducting additional raids on affiliates of family-run conglomerate Lotte Group, including Lotte Chemical Corp and unlisted Lotte Engineering & Construction, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuersday.

A spokeswoman for Lotte E&C told Reuters the firm's office was part of the raids. Lotte Chemical could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Joyce lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
