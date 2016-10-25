UPDATE 1-Indicted Lotte chairman plans to reshape conglomerate, pursue hotels IPO

* Restructuring to simplify ownership, boost transparency

* Plan comes in week after corruption charges filed

* Shin Dong-bin, 21 others indicted after broad probe

* Lotte plans to invest 40 trln won in next 5 years

* Shin committed to Hotel Lotte IPO; timing to be confirmed (Adds chairman comment, strategy details)

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lotte Group's chairman, indicted in a corruption probe, on Tuesday unveiled a major restructuring of the beleaguered South Korean conglomerate in a move to bolster confidence among consumers and potential investors as it restarts plans to list its hotels arm.

In his first official media appearance since being indicted by prosecutors earlier this month, Shin Dong-bin said the country's fifth-biggest conglomerate, with assets worth more than $90 billion, will adopt a holding company structure to simplify ownership and boost transparency.

As part of sweeping plans to overhaul the company founded by his father - also indicted in the probe - Shin pledged to inject 40 trillion won ($35 billion) in acquisitions, capital spending and other investments at the retail-to-chemicals group over the next five years. As well as restarting the Hotel Lotte listing, the group will list other blue-chip Lotte businesses, he said.

"We fell far short of meeting the public's expectations due to a complicated governance structure and an authoritarian decision-making system," Shin told reporters at a briefing in Seoul. "I strongly feel responsible for not more actively bringing about change and reforms."

Shares in Lotte arms that are already listed showed little reaction. Retail business Lotte Shopping Co's stock was up 0.7 percent at 0347 GMT while Lotte Chemical Corp was up 0.8 percent, both in line with the broader market's 0.6 percent rise.

Shin, his father and 20 other current and former officials faces charges including embezzlement of funds and breach of trust in one of the highest-profile investigations of a South Korea company's dealings in recent years.

Prosecutors have charged Shin with embezzlement of about 50.8 billion won, and breach of trust involving about 124.9 billion won, for perceived involvement in irregular payments to family members and unlawful support of group companies. Shin and Lotte Group have denied wrongdoing.

Shin said on Tuesday Lotte remains committed to carrying out an initial public offering (IPO) of Hotel Lotte as soon as possible, without specifying timing. Lotte had sought up to $4.5 billion in the IPO process, launched before the probe came to light but scuppered soon after, along with a range of billion-dollar deals the group had planned to pursue.

A group spokesman said Lotte needs to discuss plans for the hotels IPO with regulators and other advisors before committing to any definite timing. The group will reconsider the original terms of the planned offer, it said.

The spokesman said the 40 trillion won investment plan will cover M&A that Lotte is currently pursuing, capital expenditure and research and development. At an average of 8 trillion won a year, this would be a step up for Lotte, which previously invested between 6-7 trillion won per year, he said.

Other Lotte arms likely to be slated for future listings other including computer systems service provider Lotte Data Communications Co and convenience store operator Korea Seven Co Ltd, the spokesman said. ($1 = 1,136.4000 won)