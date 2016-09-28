S.Korea court denies arrest warrant for Lotte Group chairman-judge

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A South Korean court struck down prosecutors' request to arrest Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, a Seoul Central District Court judge said on Thursday, following a wide-ranging corruption investigation into the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate.

South Korean prosecutors made the request on Monday for the court to approve the arrest of Shin, 61, on suspicion of embezzlement and breach of trust for activities involving about 170 billion won ($153.52 million), a prosecution source with direct knowledge of the matter said previously.

A Lotte Group spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 1,096.3000 won)