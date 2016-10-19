S.Korea prosecutors indict Lotte execs including chairman

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors said on Wednesday they have indicted a total of 22 individuals at or previously at Lotte Group including Chairman Shin Dong-bin, as well as two entire group units, as they conclude a corruption probe at the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.

Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in a statement on Wednesday announced the results of the probe which became public in June.

"We will clearly explain the issues that the prosecution deems problematic," a Lotte Group spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)