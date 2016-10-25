FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Lotte Group to restart hotel IPO, establish holding company
October 25, 2016 / 1:50 AM / 10 months ago

Lotte Group to restart hotel IPO, establish holding company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group on Tuesday said it will restart the initial public offering of Hotel Lotte Co Ltd and establish a holding company structure to simplify its ownership and improve transparency.

Lotte also said it would invest 40 trillion won ($35.17 billion) over the next five years and list other blue-chip affiliates besides Hotel Lotte.

South Korean prosecutors last week said they had indicted 22 current and former officials of Lotte Group at the end of a corruption probe at the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.

$1 = 1,137.4000 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; writing by Se Young Lee

