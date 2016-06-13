Hotel Lotte says delaying IPO to sometime in the future

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said on Monday it is withdrawing its initial public offering plan and will postpone a listing to sometime in the future.

The withdrawal of the offering, which had been expected to raise up to $4.5 billion and was billed as the world's biggest this year, follows raids by prosecutors on Lotte Group firms last week.

The world's third-largest duty free store operator said in a regulatory filing it made the decision "with investor protection under consideration related to recent internal and external issues."

It also said it will continue pursuing plans for local duty free store expansion and new overseas duty free stores. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)