a year ago
#Basic Materials
September 29, 2016 / 2:20 AM / a year ago

S.Korea prosecutors may re-submit arrest warrant request for Lotte chairman -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors are considering submitting a second request for an arrest warrant for Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, after their first request was rejected by a Seoul court, wire service Yonhap reported on Thursday.

Early on Thursday a Seoul Central District Court judge said the court had rejected an initial request by prosecutors for a warrant to arrest Shin in connection with a wide-ranging corruption investigation.

In its report Yonhap cited a statement by the team investigating Lotte at Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. A spokesman at the prosecutors' office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
