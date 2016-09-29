S.Korea prosecutors may re-submit arrest warrant request for Lotte chairman -Yonhap

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors are considering submitting a second request for an arrest warrant for Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, after their first request was rejected by a Seoul court, wire service Yonhap reported on Thursday.

Early on Thursday a Seoul Central District Court judge said the court had rejected an initial request by prosecutors for a warrant to arrest Shin in connection with a wide-ranging corruption investigation.

In its report Yonhap cited a statement by the team investigating Lotte at Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. A spokesman at the prosecutors' office could not be immediately reached for comment.