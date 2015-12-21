S.Korea's Hotel Lotte to file for IPO on Monday -Lotte Group

SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hotel Lotte Co Ltd will submit an application later on Monday seeking preliminary exchange approval for an initial public offering (IPO), Lotte Group said, a deal that could value the firm at around at around 10 trillion won ($8.46 billion).

Merrill Lynch International, Citigroup and Daewoo Securities are lead advisors for the listing, planned for the first half of 2016.

Lotte Group, in a text message sent to reporters on Monday, said the application will be submitted to the Korea Exchange in the afternoon of the same day.

The conglomerate did not elaborate on details including when the deal would be completed and how much Hotel Lotte plans to raise.