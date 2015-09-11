Hotel Lotte picks Merrill Lynch, Citi as lead advisors for IPO

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said on Friday it picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Merrill Lynch International & Co, Citigroup, and South Korea’s Daewoo Securities as lead advisors for its planned initial public offering (IPO)

It also chose Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Korea Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Securities to co-advise the listing.

The Lotte Group decided in August to list the unit as quickly as possible as part of efforts to simplify the overall group’s ownership structure. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)