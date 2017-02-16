FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lotte Shopping investor plans up to $352 mln share sale -IFR
February 16, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 6 months ago

Lotte Shopping investor plans up to $352 mln share sale -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shin Dong-Joo, the elder brother of Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin, plans to sell up to $352 million worth of shares in Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet of the deal sent to investors.

The sale consists of 1.73 million shares offered at an indicative price range of 222,000 won ($194.84) to 232,000 won each, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The price at the low end of the range is equivalent to a discount of 12.6 percent to the stock's Thursday close of 254,000 won.

A spokesman for Shin in Seoul declined to comment. ($1 = 1,139.3700 won) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee)

