FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Lotte Shopping drops bid for World Duty Free
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Lotte Shopping drops bid for World Duty Free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said on Wednesday it is no longer considering acquiring World Duty Free SpA after the Italian company said it was no longer interested in talks due to progress with another potential buyer.

Switzerland’s Dufry agreed in late March to buy a majority stake in World Duty Free, a deal which values the Italian firm at 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion)

Lotte Shopping owns Lotte Duty Free, the world’s fourth-largest duty free store operator.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.