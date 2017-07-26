S.Korea's Lotte to invest $884.5 mln in Vietnam property project

HANOI, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group has signed a contract with Ho Chi Minh City's authority to invest 20.1-trillion-dong ($884.25 million) in a property project, Vietnamese government website said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group's four firms, Lotte Asset Development, Lotte Shopping, Lotte Hotel as well as Lotte Engineering and Construction, will build a smart complex that will have commercial and residential spaces, the statement said.

Construction of the complex is expected to start by the third quarter of this year and will be built in 72 months. ($1=22,731 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)