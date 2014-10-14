FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lotto24 reports 84,000 new customers in Q3 2014
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
October 14, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 reports 84,000 new customers in Q3 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG

* Reports 84,000 new customers in Q3 2014

* Says achieved billings of 20.7 million euros (prior year: 9.0 million euros) and revenues of about 1.9 million euros(prior year: 0.8 million euros) in Q3 2014, according to preliminary figures

* Expects strong year-on-year increase - of up to three times prior-year figure - in billings and revenues for FY 2014, depending on jackpot situation

* Says as revenues are still comparatively low and marketing expenditure has been increased strongly, losses for FY expected to be higher than in 2013 with regard to both EBIT and net profit Source text: bit.ly/1o8xxrp Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.