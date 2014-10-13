FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lotto24 to insource its IT platform
October 13, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 to insource its IT platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG

* Says is planning to insource its IT platform, i.e. take over development of its operating software and IT operations by no later than Dec. 31, 2015

* Says is to set up its own IT department, which will also include experienced staff from current IT service providers

* Says additional funding requirement of around 3 million euros (to be mostly incurred in FY 2015) can be covered by vendor loan of same amount

* Says positive effects of transaction will more than compensate for additional personnel expenses in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

