Lottomatica to invest up to 30 mln euros in fund deal on Greek OPAP

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said it has agreed to invest up to 30 million euros ($39.52 million) in its deal to buy a minority stake in the investment fund that bought a 33 percent stake in Greek betting company OPAP.

“Our commitment is to invest up to 30 million euros,” the group’s Chief Executive Marco Sala said on a conference call.

Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta fund will pay 652 million euros for the stake in OPAP plus management rights in the company. ($1 = 0.7591 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)