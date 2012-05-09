FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Lottomatica quarterly net doubles
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Lottomatica quarterly net doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian lottery operator Lottomatica said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled to 58 million euros ($75 million), driven by higher sales at its GTECH U.S. unit and by strong performance for its entertainment and interactive products in Italy.

The company said it was confident in reaching its 2012 targets. It previously guided to full-year core earnings rising to more than 1 billion euros from 970 million euros the year before, when they rose 19.5 percent.

One of the world’s biggest lottery operators with a market value of more than 4 billion euros, Lottomatica is one of Italy’s few blue-chip groups to have raised its full-year targets last year, as the booming Italian gaming industry defies the economic gloom.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.