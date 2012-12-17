FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lottomatica unit GTECH extends Camelot contract
December 17, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Lottomatica unit GTECH extends Camelot contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italian lottery operator Lottomatica said on Monday its GTECH unit signed a four-year contract extension with Camelot UK Lotteries, and expects to receive more than 200 million euros in revenue over the period.

The contract will be extended for four more years from the first quarter of 2019, and will run through February 2023, Lottomatica said in a statement.

GTECH will supply the Camelot lottery with 8,000 Altura lottery terminals, bringing the total number of online terminals to more than 36,700 country-wide. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

