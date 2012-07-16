FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Lottomatica signs lottery deal with Argentinian group
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Lottomatica signs lottery deal with Argentinian group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica has signed a 10-year contract through its subsidiary GTech to supply technology and support services to Argentinian lottery provider Grupo Slots, Lottomatica said in a statement on Monday.

The contract between GTech, which already provides hardware and services to lottery outlets in Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Entre Rios and San Luis, and the Argentinian group will run to October 2021.

As part of the agreement GTech will supply hardware and software needed to operate the central lottery system in the province of San Luis as well as the online lottery terminals.

The deal could be extended by 10 years, subject to approval by the Argentinian government’s regulatory body for lottery operations, the statement said.

Lottomatica’s shares were down 0.7 percent by 1530 on Monday against a weaker index, the Italian bourse, which dropped 0.5 percent.

In 2011, Lottomatica Group had 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion) in revenues and 8,000 employees in more than 60 countries. ($1 = 0.8167 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Philip Baillie; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.