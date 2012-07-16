Italy's Lottomatica signs lottery deal with Argentinian group

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica has signed a 10-year contract through its subsidiary GTech to supply technology and support services to Argentinian lottery provider Grupo Slots, Lottomatica said in a statement on Monday.

The contract between GTech, which already provides hardware and services to lottery outlets in Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Entre Rios and San Luis, and the Argentinian group will run to October 2021.

As part of the agreement GTech will supply hardware and software needed to operate the central lottery system in the province of San Luis as well as the online lottery terminals.

The deal could be extended by 10 years, subject to approval by the Argentinian government’s regulatory body for lottery operations, the statement said.

Lottomatica’s shares were down 0.7 percent by 1530 on Monday against a weaker index, the Italian bourse, which dropped 0.5 percent.

In 2011, Lottomatica Group had 3 billion euros ($3.67 billion) in revenues and 8,000 employees in more than 60 countries. ($1 = 0.8167 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Philip Baillie; Editing by Stephen Powell)