MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group Lottomatica posted on Thursday a 38 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 63.8 million euros, beating analyst expectations.

The Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimate was of 56.5 million euros.

Revenues rose 5.7 percent to 742.7 million euros, driven by sales growth at its U.S. unit GTECH.

Lottomatica also confirmed its 2012 guidance. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)