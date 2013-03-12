FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lottomatica sees rise in 2013 results
March 12, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Lottomatica sees rise in 2013 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Lottomatica, one of the world’s largest gaming companies, forecast on Tuesday a rise in 2013 core profits and revenues, underpinned by its video lottery business in Canada.

It forecast a 2013 EBITDA rising to 1.050-1.070 billion euros from 1.032 billion euros in 2012, while revenues are expected to rise to 3.200-3.300 billion euros from 3.076 billion euros.

The company proposed the payment of a 2012 dividend of 0.73 euros per share, against 0.71 euros paid on its 2011 results.

Lottomatica said it would invest 350-380 million euros in the year with net debt falling to 2.470-2.530 billion euros from 2.546 billion euros. It said debt reduction remained a priority for the group. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

