FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lottomatica Q1 net profit up 30 pct, looks at Greek market
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 8, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

Lottomatica Q1 net profit up 30 pct, looks at Greek market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Lottomatica said on Wednesday its net profit rose by 30 percent in the first quarter of the year to 74.7 million euros ($98 million) boosted by its video lottery business in Canada.

The Italian gaming company also confirmed it bought a minority stake in one of the funds that comprise Emma Delta, the investment vehicle which bought the Greek betting company OPAP .

“As an industrial partner, Lottomatica Group expects to provide expertise in the areas of technology, operations, and the launch of new products,” the company said on its strategic investment in Greece.

$1 = 0.7591 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.