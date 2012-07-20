FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lottomatica extends contract with South Dakota lottery
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2012 / 9:37 AM / in 5 years

Lottomatica extends contract with South Dakota lottery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - Italian gaming group Lottomatica has signed a deal to extend its contract with the South Dakota lottery through its subsidiary GTECH by five years, the group said on Friday.

Lottomatica will continue to provide services and products to the group that will run until 2019.

“Since GTECH became the online lottery vendor in South Dakota in 2009, online sales have grown approximately 35 percent,” said GTECH president and chief executive Jaymin B. Patel.

GTECH currently provides the South Dakota lottery with terminals, advertising displays and an IP communications network. (Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Dan Lalor)

