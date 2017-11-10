FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Louis Dreyfus oilseed head leaves company; new US wheat trading boss named
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 7:10 PM / in an hour

MOVES-Louis Dreyfus oilseed head leaves company; new US wheat trading boss named

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Corp’s manager of North American oilseeds, Sean Doyle, has left the company, sources said on Friday.

Separately, wheat trader Alex Bos will move from the company’s Calgary, Alberta office to head up wheat trading in the United States, based in Wilton, Connecticut, two other sources said.

A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
