9 months ago
Louis Dreyfus shelves bond issuance plans - source
November 17, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 9 months ago

Louis Dreyfus shelves bond issuance plans - source

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Louis Dreyfus has shelved plans for a potential bond issue, according to a source.

"Louis Dreyfus Company would like to thank investors for their participation in the recent roadshow and interest shown in the potential five-year euro transaction," the company said in a statement to investors.

"However, taking into account the current market conditions and the objectives of the company, Louis Dreyfus Company has decided not to proceed with a transaction at this time."

The company said it would re-engage with investors in the future.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and HSBC were mandated to run the trade. (Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)

