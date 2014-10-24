Blast, fire hits Louis Dreyfus Canada canola plant

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 24 (Reuters) - An explosion and fire occurred on Friday morning at Louis Dreyfus Commodities’ canola-crushing plant at Yorkton, Saskatchewan, company and city officials said.

Brant Randles, president of the company, said in an email to Reuters that there were no injuries and the explosion occurred in an area that stores canola meal pellets. The extent of damage was unclear, he said.

The company is the Canadian unit of the namesake global grain trader. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)