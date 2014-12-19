FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louis Dreyfus resumes canola crushing at Canada plant
December 19, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Louis Dreyfus resumes canola crushing at Canada plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Corp has resumed crushing canola at its Yorkton, Saskatchewan, plant, following an explosion and fire on Oct. 24, the company said on Friday.

Brant Randles, president of the global grain trader’s Canadian division, said in an email to Reuters that the plant had resumed operations on Dec. 6, but that it is not yet running at full capacity.

Randles declined to specify the plant’s current operating rate, but said Dreyfus is now scheduling farmer deliveries of canola, an oilseed crushed for its oil and meal.

The plant is one of two in the area, along with one operated by Richardson International. It has the capacity to crush up to 1 million tonnes of canola per year after a recent expansion.

Louis Dreyfus crushes canola to produce oil mainly for U.S. buyers, and meal for U.S. dairy farmers. Canola oil is used in foods such as salad dressing and margarine.

Canada is the world’s biggest grower and exporter of canola. ICE Canada nearby canola futures have risen about 3.5 percent so far in December. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway)

