Louis Dreyfus owner sees opportunity to look at stake increase

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Family trust Akira is ready to further increase its stake in the holding company of global trading house Louis Dreyfus Commodities and sees current market conditions as favourable for such a move, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Akira, through which Margarita Louis-Dreyfus controls the commodities group, currently holds around 80 percent of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.

The statement was issued in response to a Bloomberg article.