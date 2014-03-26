FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Louis Dreyfus says to develop Azov Sea port
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Louis Dreyfus says to develop Azov Sea port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - Trading group Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V. said on Wednesday it is developing a port on the Azov Sea as part of investments in the key Black Sea grain-exporting region.

The port is expected to start operating in 2015, the group said in an annual results document, without giving further details on the project.

The Azov Sea is bordered by Russia and Ukraine and leads into the Black Sea along the coast of Crimea, the region currently being disputed by the former Soviet states.

Louis Dreyfus announced last year a joint venture to develop a commodity terminal at the Ukrainian port of Odessa. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.