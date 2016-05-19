Louis Dreyfus says former CEO no longer on board

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Global agricultural trading group Louis Dreyfus Company announced on Thursday changes to its supervisory board that will see board member and former chief executive Serge Schoen leave the group.

In a statement, Dreyfus did not mention Schoen by name but gave a board lineup in which Schoen was absent. Dreyfus did not say whether Schoen left of his own accord or was pushed out.

As part of the changes, which are effective immediately, board member Steven Wisch was also absent from the new board line-up.

Controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus remains non-executive chairwoman, the company said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Geert De Clercq)