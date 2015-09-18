FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louis Dreyfus Commodities picks Asia chief as new CEO
September 18, 2015

Louis Dreyfus Commodities picks Asia chief as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Commodities announced a leadership shake-up on Friday, appointing Gonzalo Ramírez Martiarena as chief executive and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus as non-executive chairperson of its supervisory board.

Martiarena moves from chief executive officer in charge of Louis Dreyfus in Asia while Louis-Dreyfus is currently chairperson of Louis Dreyfus Holding.

The changes are effective October 1. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely and Veronica Brown)

