UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus CEO quits, operations chief to take over

June 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world’s largest agricultural traders, has resigned and will be replaced by its head of operations, the company said on Monday.

Serge Schoen, the firm’s chief executive since 2005, will step down as of June 30 and be succeeded by Ciro Echesortu, who is now chief operating officer and head trader, the group said in a statement.

It did not give a reason for Schoen’s resignation.

Louis Dreyfus Commodities, an unlisted company controlled by the Louis Dreyfus family, is a leading trader of a clutch of agricultural commodities such as cotton, wheat, sugar, rice and orange juice.

As consolidation grows among commodity trading firms, the traditionally secretive company has sold non-core assets, issued its first bonds and listed shares in a Brazilian unit to help finance increased investments.

But it has stopped short of listing its own shares or making the kind of billion-dollar acquisitions launched by global rivals such as Glencore and Archer Daniels Midland Co .

The company posted a record profit last year on the back of strong global food demand and high crop prices following a severe U.S. drought.

Serge Schoen will take up an advisory role in Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V., the parent company of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, and will remain a supervisory board member of Louis Dreyfus Commodities Holdings, the statement said.

Echesortu has spent 28 years at the firm and has been COO since 2009.

