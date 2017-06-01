FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Louis Dreyfus names Marcus Reis as new global coffee head
June 1, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Louis Dreyfus names Marcus Reis as new global coffee head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Reis' first name in first paragraph)

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marcus Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.

Reis replaces Mikael Morn, who had served in the role since January 2015 and who will leave the company for personal reasons following a transition period, a spokeswoman said.

A German national, Reis joined Louis Dreyfus in 1992 and had worked at the oilseeds division since 1995, most recently as global head of products, according to Louis Dreyfus' website.

Morn is another long-serving manager at the privately owned trading house who had held posts in North America and Asia prior to succeeding Trishul Mandana as coffee head two years ago. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

